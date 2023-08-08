Opposition loses but scores a century in Delhi Ordinance Bill voting

Opposition on Monday pooled all its resources to score a century in Rajya Sabha during the voting on the Bill to replace an ordinance when it brought three ailing MPs, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Opposition could have scored 103 votes, with the support of BRS that is not part of the I.N.D.I.A coalition but ended with 102 votes, which the Chair said was subject to correction after a final count later. Government voted 130 votes.