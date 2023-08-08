Opposition loses but scores a century in Delhi Ordinance Bill voting

Opposition on Monday pooled all its resources to score a century in Rajya Sabha during the voting on the Bill to replace an ordinance when it brought three ailing MPs, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The Opposition could have scored 103 votes, with the support of BRS that is not part of the I.N.D.I.A coalition but ended with 102 votes, which the Chair said was subject to correction after a final count later. Government voted 130 votes.
"We fought this battle sincerely. I have been told that this is the first time an opposition bloc has crossed the 100 mark in a division in Rajya Sabha. It is a moral victory for us," Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien said.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh, a JD(U) MP, did not vote as he was chairing the proceedings. Opposition sources claimed it managed to get all the votes it was supposed to get.
AAP’s Sanjay Singh could not vote as he is suspended from the House while NCP’s Praful Patel has switched sides to the NDA camp after a split in the party.
Opposition brought in Singh, JMM’s Shibu Soren and JD(U)’s Bashish Singh Narain for the voting, signalling its seriousness.
Opposition sources said if BJD and YSR Congress with nine each MPs stood with them, it could have defeated the government on a bill, which they termed anti-federal and anti-constitutional.
During the voting of statutory motion, sending the Bill to the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha and close to 100 amendments moved, the Opposition had not pressed for a division of votes. However, at the end, when Harivansh called for a voice vote on finally passing the Bill, the Opposition in one voice demanded a vote.
Opposition sources said they knew they would be defeated in the number game but felt it could expose parties like the BJD and YSR Congress, which have not been aligned with the BJP alliance or the Congress-led alliance.