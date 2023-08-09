Opposition raises Manipur turmoil to corner govt

Biju Janata Dal's Pinaki Mishra, whose party was supporting the government, said that Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting where he explained in detail the Manipur issue, which Pinaki said, was bound in legacy issues. "The state high court passed an erroneous order, without hearing all parties, which the Supreme Court severely deprecated. I think the Supreme Court missed a trick there, in asking the case to be remanded to the high court it made a huge error and I pointed this out at the meeting," Mishra said.