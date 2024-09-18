Opposition says 'One Nation, One Election' not practical, aimed at diverting attention

New Delhi: Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Wednesday described the Modi government's decision on 'One Nation, One Election' as "not practical" and something aimed at diverting attention during an poll season while questioning how it could be implemented when it cannot even conduct elections at one go.
Soon after the Cabinet cleared the proposal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters, "It is not practical, they raise such issues to divert attention when elections come, people are not going to accept it...We don't stand with this. 'One Nation, One Election' cannot work in a democracy. Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive."
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader called it "just another cheap stunt from the anti-democratic BJP" while asking why were Maharashtra elections not announced along with elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.
"Here's why. The Maharashtra government announced the Mukhyamantri Ladki Behen Yojana in the budget this June. The first tranche reached the bank accounts of women in August and the second tranche will reach beneficiaries in October. You cannot do three States in one go and you talk about 'One Nation, One Election '. And also tell us, how many constitutional amendments, including curtailing or extending terms of state assemblies, will be done! Classic Modi-Shah 'jumla'," he said.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is against this idea and the Modi government has come up with this to divert attention from pressing livelihood issues.
