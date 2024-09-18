Opposition says 'One Nation, One Election' not practical, aimed at diverting attention

New Delhi: Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Wednesday described the Modi government's decision on 'One Nation, One Election' as "not practical" and something aimed at diverting attention during an poll season while questioning how it could be implemented when it cannot even conduct elections at one go.

Soon after the Cabinet cleared the proposal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters, "It is not practical, they raise such issues to divert attention when elections come, people are not going to accept it...We don't stand with this. 'One Nation, One Election' cannot work in a democracy. Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive."

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader called it "just another cheap stunt from the anti-democratic BJP" while asking why were Maharashtra elections not announced along with elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.