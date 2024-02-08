Opposition should be strong but that cannot be ruling party's responsibility: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The opposition needs to win the hearts of people with their work, increase its numbers and become strong, but making it strong cannot be the responsibility of the ruling party, Leader of House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Bidding farewell to the members retiring from the Upper House of Parliament, Goyal said the speech of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the House while sharing his memories with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda reflected some distress that the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc is becoming weak.

"I agree that the opposition should stay strong but that responsibility cannot be with the ruling side. That responsibility has to be of the opposition that it strongly increases its numbers. It needs to win over the hearts of the public. I think that by obstructing the development journey of India, by being jealous of the development of India, the opposition will not become strong," Goyal said.

He said the BJP-led government would like to have a good debate and discussions in the House so that everyone can contribute to it.

Goyal said Kharge brought to the fore some memories of Deve Gowda.

Earlier in the day, Kharge's speech evoked some light moments and laughter in the House as he recalled his years-long friendship with the Janata Dal (Secular) leader.

The Congress leader expressed surprise at Deve Gowda's sudden praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There was a bit of jealousy, some disappointment that their I.N.D.I. Alliance is becoming weak. That cannot be our responsibility. If Deve Gowdaji could notice that the honourable prime minister is working with a great vision and taking important decisions in the interest of the country and to make it a developed country and honourable Deve Gowdaji and his party are joining it, then I believe there is no issue for showing jealousy," Goyal said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the word "jealousy" cannot go on record. Goyal then replaced the word with anguish and pain.

"Personal conversations keep on happening. We never reveal personal conversations in the House. The day everyone starts revealing those, I believe that the situation for several big leaders will be uncomfortable," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.