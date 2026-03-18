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Opposition states stalling PM-named welfare schemes: Agriculture Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleges

Chouhan asked the states to desist from politicising public welfare schemes and instead focus on the welfare of the people.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsIndiaShivraj Singh ChouhanLok Sabha

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