Opposition states stalling PM-named welfare schemes: Agriculture Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleges

<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-budget-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-amit-shah-bjp-congress-budget-session-rajya-sabha-elections-gyanesh-kumar-tm-no-trust-motion-3935906">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> on Wednesday accused opposition-ruled states of playing "politics" for rejecting public welfare schemes simply because they carry the PM's name.</p><p>Replying in Lok Sabha on a discussion on the Demand for Grants under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chouhan asked the states to desist from politicising public welfare schemes and instead focus on the welfare of the people.</p><p>The minister said that Punjab and West Bengal deprived their farmers of benefits by not implementing the 'PM Fasal Beema Yojana'. In four districts of West Bengal, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has not been implemented, he added.</p><p>Replying in Lok Sabha on a discussion on the Demand for Grants under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chouhan further said the government will soon introduce the New Seed Act and the Pesticide Act for the welfare of farmers.</p>.Bengal farmers facing injustice: Shivraj Chouhan criticises state govt in Lok Sabha.<p>The government is ensuring that only top-quality seeds reach the market and that inferior ones are not allowed to enter the system, the minister said.</p><p>The minister also said that India has become the number one rice producer, overtaking China. His government, he said, is working in a mission mode on the Digital Agri Mission.</p><p>Chouhan added that he is still an active farmer himself and therefore understands the challenges farmers face.</p><p>Lok Sabha later passed the Demands for Grants of the Agriculture Ministry with cut motions moved by the opposition, which were rejected by the House.</p>