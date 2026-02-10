<p>New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday submitted a notice seeking the removal of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla </a>as Lok Sabha Speaker.</p><p>Sources said 119 MPs signed the notice though Trinamool Congress MPs did not join the exercise. </p><p>Trinamool sources, however, claimed that they will support the notice when it comes to the House.</p><p>The notice can be taken up for discussion only after 14 days of it's submitting.</p>.Congress ups ante against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; collects signatures for his removal.<p>Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi said the notice had been submitted under Article 94c of the Constitution.</p><p>If the notice is accepted and comes up in the House, it will be the fourth time that a Speaker will face a resolution seeking removal. </p>.<p>The resolutions against G V Mavlankar in 1954 and Balram Jakhar in 1987 were defeated but the one against Hukkam Singh in 1966 was not taken up as the motion did not get the support of a minimum of 50 MPs.</p><p>A three-page notice highlights four points — Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to mention former Army chief General M M Naravane's book, allowing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to quote books and attack the Congress, suspension of eight MPs and claims of MPs preparing to attack the Prime Minister — and a number of Congress MPs have signed it, sources said.</p>.Speaker Om Birla had grave concerns over PM Modi's security: Lok Sabha Secretariat sources.<p>"At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion expressing no-confidence against Speaker Om Birla and asking for his removal as per Rule 94 (C). The concern has been that the LoP hasn't be allowed to speak on numerous occassions. Many Opposition parties share this concern," Gaurav Gogoi told reporters.</p>