Union minister Savitri Thakur fails to write 'Beti Padhao' slogan correctly in Hindi; video goes viral

"On the one hand, the country's citizens are being claimed to be literate, while on the other hand, there is lack of literacy among the responsible people. So what is the truth? This is an issue related to the system and not to any individual," Mishra, media advisor to MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, said.

Dhar district BJP president Manoj Somani alleged that the Congress' uproar over the video of a mistake committed by a minister in a hurry during the School Chalo Abhiyan shows their "petty and anti-tribal thinking".

"Savitri ji's feelings and sentiments are pure, but Congressmen are not able to keep their sentiments pure. The tribal community will not forgive the insult of a tribal woman," he said.

The Congress is not able to digest the growing stature of a tribal woman. The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar, a tribal leader from Dhar district, also took a swipe at Thakur in a post on his X account.

"What kind of leadership is this? Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi want only rubber stamp ministers in his government? There is no set standard for how a public representative should be, but at least it should be literate," he stated.