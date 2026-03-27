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Opposition terms fuel duty cut 'late', opportunist; BJP defends move

The government has slashed excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and exempted diesel fully from duty.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsfuelDharmendra PradhanWest AsiawarSagarika GhoseTariq Anwar

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