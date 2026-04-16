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Opposition to boycott election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman: Jairam Ramesh

'First, the Modi government has not appointed a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for 7 years. This has never happened before,' he said.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaJairam Ramesh

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