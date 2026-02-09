<p>In the wake of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-budget-session-live-updates-breaking-news-rahul-gandhi-lok-sabha-mallikarjun-kharge-india-us-trade-deal-debates-discussions-3891622">continued ruckus and multiple adjournments</a> of the Parliament session, the Opposition has now reportedly decided to move a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from the office.</p><p>The Opposition is upset with Birla for not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.</p>.History repeats itself | No PM Modi address in Lok Sabha: When Manmohan faced the same predicament in 2004. <p>The resolution is being moved under Article 94-C of the Constitution, PTI reported citing sources, adding that signatures of MPs in support of the resolution is being collected. They are targeting to have signatures of at least 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>The decision to move the resolution was made during a meeting of the Opposition members at the chamber of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and was attended by various parties like DMK, TMC, SP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) among others, PTI reported.</p><p>Earlier, Om Birla had urged the protesting leaders to follow parliamentary norms and not lower the dignity and traditions of the House while registering their protest.</p>.PM Modi skips Lok Sabha as Speaker cites threat from Congress; Motion of Thanks passed amid Opposition protest.<p>"If your will break dignity, then people of the country will lose trust on democracy. You all are senior leaders, but it is not right that you break the rules of the House. Protest is not done by sloganeering or carrying posters, protest is done by sloganeering or carrying posters, protest is done by words, logical arguments," he had said.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>