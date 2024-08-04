Opposition’s demand for discussion on MHA in Rajya Sabha rejected

The decision to “ignore” the demand for including MHA in the discussion will be “strongly” raised in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Opposition leaders said adding they are planning to once again write to Dhankhar, protesting against the decision and inclusion of a debate on the functioning of MHA.

On Thursday, 15 I.N.D.I.A. parties and BJD had jointly written to Dhankhar to include MHA as one of the four ministries whose functioning should be debated in the Upper House.

TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said that the government has ignored the Opposition’s demand. “This is not what we expected. There were demands to take up discussions on the Ministry of Defence and MHA in the Business Advisory Committee. The government is running away from discussing Defence and Home Affairs,” he told DH.

Sources said the Opposition parties wanted to raise Manipur violence, terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, delay in Census 2021, federal structure and alleged misuse of central agencies among others during the debate.

With Congress submitting a privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah on Wayanad landslides accusing him of misleading the House, the Opposition also wanted to raise the pitch on the government.