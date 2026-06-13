Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Opposition's frustration has reached new levels': BJP after Sanjay Raut calls PM Modi 'aghori'

The ruling party also alleged that Raut not only insulted Modi, but also the state of Gujarat by suggesting that the prime minister comes from the 'land of Aurangzeb'.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSanjay Raut

Follow us on :

Follow Us