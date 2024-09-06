Opposition's 'pride': Congress, NCP (SP) name LGBTQ+ activists to key posts

New Delhi: India's main opposition Congress party this week set up a new internal group to promote LGBTQ+ rights while another party has named a person from the community as its spokesperson, in the first such political recognition after many setbacks.

The country's top court in 2018 decriminalised homosexuality but greatly disappointed the LGBTQ+ community last year when it declined to legalise same-sex marriage and left it to parliament to decide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has also said the legislature is the right platform to rule on the contentious issue, and this week invited the public to share views on how best to ensure that policies for the community are inclusive and effective.