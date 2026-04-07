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Oracle layoffs: Techie becomes Uber driver after losing job in Bengaluru

"...He is now living at own home with his parents. He knows how to drive, so he immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience earning good" the post read.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:12 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:12 IST
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