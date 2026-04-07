<p>As layoffs continue to affect thousands in the tech industry, stories of how people cope with sudden job loss are finding space online. One such post, linked to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/strange-transition-to-wake-up-to-oracle-bengaluru-manager-on-being-laid-off-after-16-year-stint-3953375">Oracle Corporation</a>, has caught attention on social media. </p><p>An X post has went <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/trending">viral</a>, narrating a story of how a techie turned cab driver in his hometown following lay off at Oracle’s Bengaluru office. The user shared that his friend, who was earlier employed at the tech company, chose to drive for a living after losing his job in the IT city. </p><p>While it isn't clarified that the case is verified in real-life or rather a perspective passed along, the post said, "One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore. No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media. He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar."</p><p><strong>Check out the full post below</strong></p>.<p>The post stated that the laid off employee didn't panic, instead he resorted to another job he was potential of taking up. It was shared that the individual returned to his hometown, Bhubaneswar, choosing to stay with his parents instead of remaining in Bengaluru.</p><p>"...He is now living at own home with his parents. He knows how to drive, so he immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience earning good" it read further.</p>.Layoffs are few. So why are jobs harder to find?.<p>The post concluded with a takeaway that resonated with netizens. “Biggest learning for me—no matter how tough the situation, always prepare with a smile,” the post read. </p><p>In early April, the company is said to have laid off a significant number of employees in India, with estimates suggesting around 12,000 job losses. Globally, reports indicate the total number of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/oracle-begins-layoffs-30000-employees-likely-to-be-fired-3951329">layoffs </a>could reach 30,000 out of its roughly 1.62 lakh workforce, although the company has declined to respond to an email drafted by <em>DH</em>. </p>