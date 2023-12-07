Other parties 'copying' AAP's guarantees and agenda: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP is in power in Delhi and in Punjab, and its rivals include the BJP, the Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener also mentioned names of party leaders such as Manish Sisodia who are in jail and said there are attempts to not only create obstacles in the works being done by the AAP in Delhi but also snatch power from it.