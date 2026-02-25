'Our farms, kitchens and forests is treasure trove': President Murmu at National Arogya Fair 2026

<p>Mumbai: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sachin-tendulkar-meets-prez-murmu-pm-modi-other-leaders-in-delhi-extends-invite-for-son-arjuns-wedding-3894274">Droupadi Murmu </a>on Wednesday said that steps such as evidence-based research, standardization of medicines, and quality control will further enhance the recognition and acceptance of AYUSH systems.</p><p>“Our farms, kitchens and forests contain a valuable treasure trove of medicinal plants and health-protecting herbs,” Murmu said while inaugurating the National Arogya Fair 2026 which brings together Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy under one roof.</p><p>The four-day event - at Shegaon in Buldhana district - is being organised by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in collaboration with the All India Ayurvedic Congress.</p><p>“Conserving and enhancing this valuable wealth is crucial for providing raw materials for medicines and maintaining environmental balance. Cultivating medicinal plants not only improves economic conditions of farmers but also contributes to soil health and conservation. Therefore, promoting AYUSH systems not only improves people's physical and economic health but also supports environmental conservation,” the President. </p><p>Murmu said that Ayurveda, Yoga and other AYUSH systems offer guidance on leading a healthy and balanced life. </p><p>“Today, the world is recognizing the importance of integrative medicine in disease prevention. People worldwide are adopting yoga for a stress-free and healthy lifestyle and benefiting from Ayurvedic treatments and medicines,” she said. </p>.President Murmu unveils bust of first Indian Governor General at Rashtrapati Bhavan.<p>The President said that steps such as evidence-based research, standardization of medicines, and quality control will further enhance the recognition and acceptance of AYUSH systems. “I am happy to note that the Ministry of AYUSH is continuously striving in this direction,” she said, adding that general guidelines for research and drug development have been established in accordance with international standards. </p><p>“Numerous scientific efforts are underway to establish Ayurveda, Yoga, and other AYUSH systems as reliable, scientific solutions to modern health challenges. She expressed confidence that by making traditional systems of medicine more accessible and popular through modern scientific interventions, innovations and global collaboration, we will be successful in making them an integral part of the holistic healthcare system,” the President said. </p>