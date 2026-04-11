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Our fisheries exports have risen from Rs 60,000 cr to Rs 68,000 cr after US tariffs: MoS Baghel

The government aims to achieve Rs 1 lakh crore in fisheries exports over the next five years, he said on the sidelines of the second National Veterinary, Dairy and Fisheries Symposium 2026 in Nagpur.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 13:13 IST
India Newsfisheries

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