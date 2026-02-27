Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Our orders are as clear as daylight': Supreme Court refuses to entertain West Bengal's objection to training module for judicial officers on SIR

'We know our judicial officers, and they are not to be influenced by anything'
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 07:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us