Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Out of the Shadows Index: India top South Asian nation in combating sexual violence against children

The ranking is a global benchmark of national governments’ efforts to prevent and respond to sexual violence against children and adolescents.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsAustraliaIndiaSouth Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us