Outgoing Consul General in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, says attempted to 'tell what India means to the world today'

Jaiswal said that as Consul General, he has endeavoured to 'tell the world what India means to the world today. It is a country which is progressing, which is reaching out to the moon, a country that is developing technologies that are going to define the pathway to the 21st century.'