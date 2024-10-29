Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Over 100 flights get bomb threats on Tuesday

In 16 days, over 510 domestic and international flights have got the threats that later turned out to be hoaxes. The threats were issued mostly through social media.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 16:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 16:22 IST
India NewsBomb hoax

