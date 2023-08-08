Over 1.13 cr MGNREGA workers' bank accounts yet to be seeded with Aadhaar numbers

To a question on 'whether it is also a fact that any duplications or misuse of job cards have not been detected after Aadhaar seeding of more than 90 per cent of the active workers', the minister said almost 33.23 lakh job cards have been deleted due to different reasons such as being fake or incorrect job card, duplicate job card, individual not willing to work, family shifted from gram panchayat permanently and the card holder expiring.