<p>New Delhi: Minister of State of Jal Shakti <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> on Monday informed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> said that more than 12.58 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jal-jeevan-mission">Jal Jeevan Mission</a> (JJM).</p><p>"When the scheme was launched in August 2019 only 3.23 crore (16.7 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. As on March 3, 2026, under JJM, more than 12.58 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections," he said in his written reply in the Upper House.</p><p>Thus, as of March 3, 2026, out of around 19.36 crore rural households in the country, around 15.82 crore (81.71 per cent) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes, he added.</p>.Karnataka failed to provide details on spending of funds under Jal Jeevan Mission: C R Patil.<p>The government said it is committed to making provision for safe and potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on a regular and long-term basis to all rural households in the country, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6.1 that seeks to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030.</p><p>To further the objectives of JJM, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech for 2025-26 an extension of the JJM until 2028, Somanna said.</p><p>States and UTs have also been advised to install community water purification plants (CWPPs), especially in arsenic and fluoride-affected habitations, to provide potable water for drinking and cooking requirements until piped water supply schemes compliant with JJM standards are commissioned, he said.</p>