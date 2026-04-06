<p>New Delhi: Over 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.</p>.<p>"Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.</p>.Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers sail through Strait of Hormuz, 16 still stranded.<p>The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen.</p>.<p>"The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran and they flew home from Armenia on April 4," he said. </p>