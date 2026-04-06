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Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA

The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsIranWest Asia

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