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Over 20% of Indian women suffer marital violence despite increased online engagement: Survey

The survey also shows nationwide 64% of women have their own cell phones and over 30% of them was employed and received salary in the last 12 months.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaNational Family Health SurveySexual Violencesexual violence in marriages

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