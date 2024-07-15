Over 200 ex-MPs served eviction notices for overstaying official bungalows: Sources

New Delhi: More than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs, who have yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, have been issued eviction notices, sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The notices have been issued under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

According to rules, the former MPs are required to vacate their official bungalows within a month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.