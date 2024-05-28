Over 21.82% polling recorded in Andamans till 11 am

The CEO said, "It’s good to see that primitive tribes are also exercising their voting rights. Every ballot is a testament to unity and participation. So far the voting is going on peacefully in the entire archipelago."

A total of 12 candidates, including two women and five independents are in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat. However, the contest is between the Congress and the BJP. This time, the BJP has nominated Bishnu Pada Ray as its candidate, while Congress has decided to field its sitting MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma against Ray.