Over 24,000 Indian Americans sign up for mega community event in New York to be addressed by PM Modi

"We’re going to do our best to expand seating arrangements and coordinate with our Welcome Partners to prioritise final seat allocations to those who will confirm they expect to attend."

The IACU said the 'Modi & US' event “promises to be a significant gathering celebrating the interconnected diversity of the Indian American community”.

Attendees and participating organisations will include a wide range of religious communities, including members of the Jewish, Zoroastrian, Jain, Christian, Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu communities.

They also represent a significant cross-section of India’s diverse languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and others, IACU said.