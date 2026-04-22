Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 26 lakh households availed self-enumeration facility in 1st phase of census

The Census is being conducted in two phases -- the first stage is known as house listing and housing census, and the second is the population census.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsIndiaCensus

Follow us on :

Follow Us