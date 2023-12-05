Over 294 kidnapping cases daily in India, highest in UP: NCRB

New Delhi: More than 1 lakh kidnapping and abduction cases were registered across India in 2022, an average of over 294 daily or more than 12 every hour, with the maximum FIRs being lodged in Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2022, the average rate of crime per lakh population for the country was 7.8, while charge sheeting in such offences stood at 36.4, according to the report.

As many as 1,07,588 kidnapping and abduction cases were reported in the country in 2022 while the figure last year was 1,01,707 and 84,805 in 2020, the NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, said in its annual crime report.

A total of 1,10,140 people, including 21,278 males, 88,861 females and a transgender were reported kidnapped or abducted during 2022, out of which 76,069 -- 13,970 males and 62,099 females -- were children and 34,071 -- 7,308 male, 26,762 female and a transgender -- were adults, it stated.

During 2022, a total of 1,17,083 kidnapped or abducted people -- 21,199 male, 95,883 female and one transgender -- were rescued out of which 1,16,109 people were rescued alive and 974 were found dead, the NCRB said.