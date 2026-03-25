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Over 3 crore fake accounts removed from IRCTC portal: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister also said that due to focus on railway safety, consequential accidents have come down 90 per cent.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysAshwini VaishnawIRCTC

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