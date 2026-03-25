<p>New Delhi: Insisting that the Government is taking tough action against touts from selling train tickets, Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> on Wednesday said more than three crore fake accounts from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/irctc">IRCTC</a> portal have been removed so that genuine passengers get train tickets. </p><p>Asserting that the government's focus is to ensure comfortable and affordable services to the people, the minister also said that more than 75,000 special trains have been operated so far this financial year. </p>.New train ticket refund: No refund for cancellation up to 8 hours before departure.<p>About running more trains during peak seasons, he said the government introduced more special trains compared to the UPA government, the Minister said in his reply during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.</p><p>Around 70 per cent of the coaches in trains are general and sleeper coaches while 78 per cent seats are in the non-AC categories, he said. </p><p>The minister also said that due to focus on railway safety, consequential accidents have come down 90 per cent.</p>