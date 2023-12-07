Over 320 posts of high court judges vacant

New Delhi: There are more than 320 vacancies in various high courts (HC) where 790 judges are working as against the sanctioned strength of 1,114, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that according to the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the transfer of chief justices and judges of the high courts are to be made in public interest— for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country.

"No timeline has been prescribed in the MoP for transfer of judges from one high court to another," he said.

Prepared in 1998, the MoP is a set of documents which guide the appointment, elevation and transfer of high court judges. Since Supreme Court (SC) judges cannot be transferred, it guides their appointment and elevation.