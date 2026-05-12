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Over 3.39 crore passengers failed to get confirmed tickets in 2025-26

The problem has worsened steadily over the years, underscoring a widening gap between surging demand and available berths.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsIndian Railways

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