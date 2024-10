Over 4 lakh complaints and appeals pending before Information Commissions; Karnataka alone has pendency of over 50,000 cases

With the Right to Information (RTI) regime completing 19 years of its existence on Saturday, the ‘Report Card on the Performance of Information Commissions in India 2023-24’ showed that four State Information Commissions are completely defunct while another five are headless when the pendency rate has risen from 3.21 lakh a year ago to 4.05 lakh.