<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> on Sunday announced that over 4,24,000 new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/png">piped natural gas</a> (PNG) connections have been activated since March this year, even as more than 30,000 consumers surrendered their LPG cylinders to switch to the cleaner and more convenient piped fuel.</p>.<p>More than 4.66 lakh customers registered for new PNG connections. The supply of smaller 5-kg LPG cylinders have been ramped up and the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) connections also accelerated as part of management of fuel availability amid disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>More than 13 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23, with daily sales rising above 100,000 units, as authorities expand access for migrant workers and low-income consumers, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. </p>.<p>As against sale of about 77,000 5 kg cylinders in pre-crisis February, daily sales have topped over 1 lakh in the last two-three weeks.</p>.<p>The six-week long war in West Asia has disrupted global energy supply. India relied on import of half of its crude oil, 40 per cent of its gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG from the region was also impacted.</p>.Centre ramps up PNG rollout, provides 3.1 lakh PNG connection in March alone.<p>The statement said domestic LPG supplies remain stable overall, with no reported stockouts and over 52 lakh cylinders delivered on April 11.</p>.<p>Online bookings account for about 98 per cent of demand, while delivery authentication systems now cover 93 per cent of transactions to curb diversion.</p>.<p>Commercial LPG availability has been restored to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, supported by targeted allocations and increased supply measures. </p>.<p>The government has prioritised natural gas allocation, ensuring full supply for household PNG and CNG transport, while increasing supplies to fertiliser plants to about 95 per cent of recent average consumption, aided by additional LNG imports.</p>.<p>City gas distributors, including Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and GAIL Gas Ltd, have been directed to prioritise PNG connections for commercial users, as part of a broader push to shift demand away from LPG.</p>