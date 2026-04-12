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Over 4 lakh PNG connection provides since March : Govt

As against sale of about 77,000 5 kg cylinders in pre-crisis February, daily sales have topped over 1 lakh in the last two-three weeks.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsGovernmentWest AsiaCentrePNG

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