Over 40% Covid-19 survivors in India face mental health decline: Study

Over 84 per cent of the survivors, the researchers say, report at least one of the symptoms: depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Also the survivors are more than three times likely to develop mental health conditions.

“Our research is the first to examine the mental health issues and cognitive impairment in Covid-19 patients in India. We looked at the cognitive outcome of psychiatric illnesses,” Madhushree Chakrabarty, the first author of the study and a researcher at Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Hyderabad told DH.

The psychological impact of the SARS-CoV-2 infections among Indians remains poorly understood in the absence of good quality research.

A 2022 study in the Lancet Public Health reported a 35 per cent rise in the prevalence of anxiety and depression among Indians during the pandemic.

But there is barely any study on the psychological conditions of the infected individuals even after the pandemic is over.

Chakrabarty, who began her study at Bangur Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata tied up with researchers from the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata; North Bengal Medical College, Siliguri; Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata and Burdwan Medical College to examine the mental health conditions of the Covid-19 survivors.

They began by interviewing 376 patients who attended one of the three tertiary care hospitals in the eastern metropolis between July, 2022 and November, 2023. The final analysis is on the basis of responses given by 99 Covid-19 patients and 31 non-infected individuals, used as "controls".

“This study reveals that Covid-19 survivors have significant mental health problems that interfere with their cognitive functioning even one year after contracting the infection. They had significant cognitive deficits that might progress into dementia,” the researchers reported in Frontiers of Psychiatry earlier this month.

The cognitive parameters that the team analysed include attention, memory, motivation and language use.