Over 47,000 complaints filed with NCSC since 2020; caste atrocities, land disputes among main issues

As per information shared by the NCSC in response to an RTI filed by PTI, 11,917 complaints were received in 2020-21, 13,964 complaints registered in 2021-22, 12,402 in 2022-23 and 9,550 complaints so far in 2024.