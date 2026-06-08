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Over 58 cr Jan Dhan accounts bring crores of Indians into formal banking system: Nirmala Sitharaman

Fifty-six% of the PMJDY account holders are women, while 67% of accounts are opened in rural and semi-urban areas.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanBankingJan Dhan scheme

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