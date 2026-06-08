Over 58 cr Jan Dhan accounts bring crores of Indians into formal banking system: Nirmala Sitharaman

<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Monday said that over 58 crore <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jan-dhan">Jan Dhan</a> accounts have brought crores of Indians into the formal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banking">banking</a> system.</p>.<p>The Jan Dhan scheme has ensured that benefits under welfare schemes, low-cost insurance, and pensions reach without leakages, the Finance Minister's office said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Garib Kalyan is Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi's guarantee of dignity, opportunity and empowerment for every Indian," she said.</p>.<p>India has stood out globally in its fight against poverty and deprivation, she added.</p>.<p>Launched on August 28, 2014, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is one of the world’s largest financial inclusion initiatives.</p>.<p>Fifty-six per cent of the PMJDY account holders are women, while 67 per cent of accounts are opened in rural and semi-urban areas.</p>.<p>As much as Rs 45 lakh crore was transferred directly to beneficiary accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).</p>.Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts grow to 56.16 crore; Rs 2.68 lakh crore deposits mobilised.<p>Ninety-four per cent of India's adult population has a bank account now.</p>.<p>Accounts opened under the scheme offer a zero balance facility, free RuPay cards, accidental insurance, and an overdraft facility.</p>.<p>It has helped people step into the formal financial system, changing lives and transforming the nation's economy.</p>