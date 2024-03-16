Over 97 crore eligible to vote in Lok Sabha elections, urge voters to get inked: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: Over 97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday and urged everyone to "get inked."

Addressing a press conference to announce the Lok Sabha elections, Kumar said the poll authority is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country.

"We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked," the Chief Election Commissioner said flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

"This is a historic opportunity for all of us," he said.