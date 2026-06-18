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Over one-third of entry-level tasks in India done by AI, finds study by Cognizant-Pearson

The study found that entry-level roles are evolving as organisations move from task execution toward working alongside AI systems.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsTechnology NewsArtificial Intelligence

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