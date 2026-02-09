Supreme Court terms siphoning of over Rs 54,000 crore by digital fraud 'dacoity', asks Centre to frame SoP

<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said that over Rs 54,000 crore siphoned off by digital frauds and called this 'absolutely robbery or dacoity'. </p><p>The top court sought timely actions from RBI, banks on digital fraud.</p><p>"It may be due to collusion or negligence of bank officials," the bench said.</p><p>The bench also ordered that a draft MoU be framed by inter-departmental agencies in four weeks to effectively deal with digital frauds.</p><p>The court noted that the RBI crafted a SOP prescribing action by banks to temporary put debit cards on hold to prevent cyber-enabled frauds.</p><p>"We direct Centre to formally adopt, implement RBI's SoP across India for inter-agency coordination in dealing with digital frauds. We also direct CBI to identify digital arrest cases," the court said.</p><p>It asked Gujarat, Delhi governments to accord sanction for probes in identified matters.</p><p>SC asks RBI, DoT and others to jointly hold a meeting to come up with framework for compensation in digital arrest cases.</p><p>SC says pragmatic, liberal approach is needed to deal with award of compensation to digital arrest victims.</p>