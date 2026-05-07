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Over-speeding leading cause of road accidents in 2024: NCRB data

Two-wheelers accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with 84,599 deaths - contributing 48.3% of total road accident deaths.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsRoad accidentsNCRBoverspeeding

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