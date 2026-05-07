<p>New Delhi: Over-speeding is the leading cause of road accidents in India in 2024, followed by dangerous or careless driving, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncrb">NCRB</a>).</p><p>The country recorded a total of 4,67,967 road accidents in 2024, resulting in 1,75,142 deaths and injuries to 4,48,365 people. Compared to the previous year, the number of accidents rose from 4,64,029 in 2023, while fatalities increased by 0.8 per cent - from 1,73,826 to 1,75,142 deaths.</p><p>According to the NCRB, 58 per cent of all road accident deaths (1,01,649) were caused by over-speeding. Dangerous or careless driving, including improper overtaking, accounted for another 26.3 per cent (46,132 deaths), other contributing factors included: poor weather conditions: 2.9 per cent (4,992 deaths).</p><p>Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol caused 1.9 per cent (3,375 deaths) and animal crossing reason for 1.5 per cent (2,553 deaths).</p>.Rash, negligent driving cases surge 82% in Bengaluru in 2025.<p>Two-wheelers accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with 84,599 deaths - contributing 48.3 per cent of total road accident deaths. Pedestrians accounted for 14.7 per cent (25,769 deaths), followed by cars at 13.6 per cent (23,739 deaths).</p><p>Although national highways constitute just 2.1 per cent of India’s total road network, they are disproportionately dangerous, accounting for 29.8 per cent of all road accidents in 2024.</p><p>India’s total road length stands at 63.3 lakh km, of which national highways make up only 1.32 lakh km. Despite their small share in road length, these highways witnessed a significantly higher proportion of crashes.</p><p>State highways accounted for 22 per cent of total road accidents, while other roads (including district and rural roads) were responsible for 48.2 per cent of the accidents.</p>