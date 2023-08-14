Owaisi asks PM Modi to condemn 'targetted violence', demolition drive in Nuh in Independence Day speech

Seeking to know why three bills to replace colonial-era CrPC, IPC and Evidence Act were introduced in Parliament, the AIMIM chief said, "tomorrow we are celebrating Independence Day. I hope that the Prime Minister will take note of this and he will give a strong message on August 15 because this would be his last speech before elections."

To a query on the alleged attack on his Delhi residence, he said: "On one had bulldozers were used to demolish buildings belonging to Muslims in Nuh and perhaps we are waiting for a bulldozer to come to our house also... Whenever I deliver an important speech in the Parliament these people pelt stones... I am a four-time MP and stones are hurled at my house."

Owaisi further said he also received a threatening SMS from an unknown person following which a complaint was lodged with the police.