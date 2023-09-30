Home
P20 Summit: Union minister Joshi, BJP chief Nadda meet Dhankhar

The Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 14 here. The Summit will be preceded by a Parliamentary Forum on “LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment” on October 12.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 16:18 IST

As India prepares to host the parliamentary20 Summit in the next few days, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in connection with the international event.

Sources said Nadda and Joshi met Dhankhar, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, in connection with preparations for the Summit.

Heads of parliamentary institutions from G20 member nations as well as those from the African Union are expected to attend the event.

Speakers of various state assemblies would also be here for the Summit.

(Published 30 September 2023, 16:18 IST)
Amit ShahPralhad JoshiJagdeep Dhankhar

