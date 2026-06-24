PAC chief KC Venugopal seeks brief report from Home Secretary on impact of the Great Nicobar Project

<p>New Delhi: Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kc-venugopal">KC Venugopal</a> on Wednesday asked Home Secretary Govind Mohan to submit a brief report on the impact of the Great Nicobar Project, a Rs 81,000 crore infrastructure initiative in a sensitive island that has attracted criticism from the Congress and environmental activists.</p><p>Venugopal’s direction came during a briefing by the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Home Secretary, on observations in an audit report prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General on ‘Establishment and Functioning of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS).</p><p>As Venugopal raised the issue, sources said senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur objected to discussing the issue claiming that it is not the agenda for the meeting. Venugopal told the meeting that they were not discussing the issue and he was only directing the Home Secretary to submit a report on the issue and based on that the committee can decide on whether to take it up.</p>.Jairam Ramesh writes to Sonowal, seeks clarifications on Great Nicobar project's transhipment port.<p>Sources said Venugopal asked the Home Secretary whether he was aware about the ecological disaster that could be caused by the clearance of around 1.5 crore trees though the government claims it will be only a little over seven lakh. He also asked about the land being handed over to private companies. </p><p>Venugopal acknowledged that the Home Secretary may not be in a position to immediately respond to his queries and asked him to submit a report in writing later. </p><p>The project had attracted criticism from Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, who visited the islands in April and claimed that the Narendra Modi government was hiding behind the military to benefit Gautam Adani to build hotels and casinos on India's “most irreplaceable ecological land”. He said he stands for ecologically balanced development and no amount of profit is worth destroying what can never be recovered.</p><p>At the meeting, sources said, the MPs asked about significant deficiencies in the establishment and operationalisation of ANIIMS, as the CAG report noted that even a decade after its inception in June 2015, the core objective of providing high-quality medical education and robust healthcare services in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/andaman-and-nicobar">Andaman and Nicobar</a> remains unachieved due to systemic planning and governance failures.</p><p>The report said there was an overall 40 per cent shortfall in prescribed types of medical equipment across 23 departments. Furthermore, it said, 347 pieces of equipment were found non-functional, many lying idle for up to ten years. </p><p>For cancer diagnosis, the CAG also noted that essential diagnostic tools like Automated Immuno-Histo-Chemistry (IHC) and Cryostat equipment have been unavailable since 2015. The teaching hospital operated with only five functional operation theatres compared to the National Medical Commission (NMC) norm of 10 (recently updated to 6 functional OTs), causing surgery wait times of up to a month. </p>