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PAC chief KC Venugopal seeks brief report from Home Secretary on impact of the Great Nicobar Project

As Venugopal raised the issue, sources said senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur objected to discussing the issue claiming that it is not the agenda for the meeting.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:48 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAndaman and Nicobar Islandskc venugopal

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