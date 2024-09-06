PAC to hold performance review of regulatory bodies like Sebi

New Delhi: Performance review of regulatory bodies like SEBI, which is in the eye of a storm over recent allegations against its chief Madhabi Buch, is among 161 subjects chosen by the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for examination.

The crucial multi-party panel headed by senior Congress MP KC Venugopal will also look into levies and regulations of fees, tariffs and user charges on public infrastructure and other public utilities like airports, including those privatised.

The subjects were chosen at the first meeting of the reconstituted PAC on August 29. While 156 subjects chosen were part of various CAG reports, the panel also selected five subjects "suo motu".

The PAC is one of the prominent panels in Parliament and its main job is to ascertain that money granted by Parliament has been spent by the government “within the scope of the demand”.