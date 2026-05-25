<p>Actor Dharmendra has been conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu. His wife Hema Malini received the award.</p><p>Violinist N Rajam has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan, while ex-Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari and banker Uday Kotak got Padma Bhushan.</p>. <p>Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur conferred with Padma Shri.</p><p>For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.</p><p>The remaining Padma awardees will be conferred in the second round of the ceremony to be held later, sources said.</p>