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Padma awards 2026: Dharmendra, Uday Kotak, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur among others honoured by President

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:01 IST
India NewsPadma awardsDharmendraUday Kotak

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