Padma Vibhushan awards: Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu says 'humbled', Chiranjeevi 'speechless'

"Truly humbled by the honour of Padma Vibhushan award conferred upon me. As I continue to serve the people after my tenure as the Vice-President of India, this honour makes me even more conscious of my role in the national endeavour to create a Shreshth Bharat. I dedicate this honour to the farmers, women, youth & all my fellow citizens of Bharat. Let us rededicate ourselves to the service of the motherland & strive to take Bharat to greater heights of glory," he said in the post.