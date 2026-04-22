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Pahalgam attack anniversary | For acts against India, response is assured: Indian Army

On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at Pahalgam in south Kashmir.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyKashmirTerrorist attackPahalgam

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