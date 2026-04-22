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Pahalgam attack: Govt appoints Karambir Singh Nalwa as Special Public Prosecutor to lead trial

The appointment is for a period of three years or till the completion of trial of the case
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:54 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:54 IST
India NewsPahalgam

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